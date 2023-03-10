Photo of the Day: March 10, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: It’s been one week since Morgan Wallen held a free concert at Bridgestone Arena. Wallen first announced a free show on Thursday morning for fans, the box office opened at 10 am, and fans lined up, wrapping around the arena twice for a chance to grab a ticket.

During the 90-minute show, Wallen during the first half of the show introduced new songs from his album “One Thing at a Time” to the audience. Wallen was more relaxed for the show’s second half as he performed some of his most popular hits ending the show with “You Proof.” One thing for sure is that Wallen took New Music Friday up a notch by giving a free album release party at one of Nashville’s most prominent venues, Bridgestone.

