Photo of the Day: March 1, 2026

Photo of the day: The Gatlin Brothers brought together a host of artists to celebrate their longstanding career. Seventy years is more than a milestone, it is a reminder of the stories, faith, and harmonies that have kept the Gatlin Brothers close to fans for generations. The night began with the younger Gatlin boys singing “All the Gold in California” and ended with everyone on stage together, a simple, heartfelt moment that felt less like a finale and more like family.

At the very end, The Gatlin Brothers announced a farewell tour but didn’t give details on when it would begin but did state they hope it would end in two years when Larry Gatlin turns 80 and return to the Ryman Auditorium.

