Photo of the Day: March 1, 2024

Photo of the day: Kacey Musgraves and Matthew Herman, co-founder & creator of Boy Smells, was joined by Karen Elson and others to launch “Deeper Well.”

Boy Smells celebrated the launch of DEEPER WELL, their second scent collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves; DEEPER WELL is the official scentscape to Kacey’s newest album.

DEEPER WELL is a captivating sound-to-scent interpretation of Kacey’s lyrics and themes in her newest album: a re-centering towards embodied wisdom, rich textures of natural life, and inner abundance. The candle launches on Friday, February 23, 2024.

