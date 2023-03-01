Photo of the Day: March 1, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The 5th Annual Masquerade Gala of Music City transformed Marathon Music Works into a room filled with opulence, music, food, drink and much more last Friday evening, drawing over 800 revelers and raising over $50,000 for The Aloe Family organization. A host of celebrities, athletes and a who’s who of Nashville influencers enjoyed music performances by Tenille Arts, Levi Hummon, Leah Turner, Kat & Alex, Chris Lee, Madeline Merlo, Brandon Ratcliff before DJ A.J took the stage.

