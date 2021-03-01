Photo of the Day: March 1, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of one of the Fuller Story markers in downtown Franklin. The “Fuller Story” initiative was conceived by three pastors, Hewitt Sawyers, Dr. Chris Williamson and Dr. Kevin Riggs, and historian Eric A. Jacobson. The “Fuller Story” commemorates the African American experience in Franklin and Middle Tennessee.

The markers tell the stories of the African American experience before, during and after the Civil War. The markers were unveiled in October 2019.

