Photo of the Day: June 9, 2025

Photo of the day: Big Machine Records announces the signing of 24-year-old singer/songwriter Cole Goodwin. The up-and-coming artist who has garnered attention for his strong, textured voice paired with his meaningful writing and return to old-school Country sound joins an impressive roster of artists which includes Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce, Midland, Rascal Flatts, Jackson Dean and more.

“Cole Goodwin is pure Country and we’re so proud to welcome him to our Big Machine family!” says Big Machine Label Group Founder, Chairman & CEO Scott Borchetta.

