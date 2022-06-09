Photo of the Day: June 9, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Chef & I’s team and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrate the opening of the Chef & I’s new midtown location at 1922 Adelicia Street with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Pictured (left to right): Rebecca Mimms (Administration Coordinator for Rains Management/The Chef & I), Chris Rains (Owner), Erica Rains (Owner), and Carol Yates (Marketing Manager for Rains Management/The Chef & I).

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.