Photo of the Day: June 8, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: If you are headed to Granny White Park in Brentwood, the playground is currently closed due to construction. The new playground called Miles Together will be an inclusive playground that will cater to all children including those with intellectual and physical disabilities.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.