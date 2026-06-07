Photo of the Day: June 7, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Students at Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA) in Middle Tennessee recently completed a change drive to provide pre-and postnatal care for 3 mothers and their babies at the Rotifunk Hospital in Sierra Leone, Africa, as part of its “Change for a Change” project.

In total, children at BBMA Spring Hill, Franklin, and Murfreesboro raised more than $293, which directly benefits the new families. This initiative is part of BBMA’s Passport to Community program that aims to teach young learners character development through mindfulness and encourage them to become good citizens through service-learning activities, known as Heart Projects.

Throughout March and April, the students collected change to benefit Mission of Hope’s Madonna project at the hospital while learning that mothers need healthy food, clean water, and doctors to have healthy babies. By making posters to inform the community of the need, asking for change to help the mothers and babies, and brainstorming locations to display their posters, the students are actively doing their part to generate awareness and attract donations.

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