Photo of the Day: June 7, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chris Tomlin and his wife Lauren’s non-profit foundation For Others, in partnership with the Troubadour Golf & Field Club in Middle Tennessee and Discovery Land Company Foundation (DLCF), raised over $12 million at the 2nd Annual Troubadour For Others Vision Gathering last month, far exceeding their goal. Proceeds will go to help improve the lives of vulnerable kids and families in the United States.

Over 30 celebrities from across sports and music participated in the benefit golf tournament and auction, including Nate Bargatze, Drew Brees, Kirk Herbstreit, Vince Gill, Tyler Hubbard, Shay Mooney, Golden Tate, TobyMac, Ben Roethlisberger, Chris Tomlin, and Carrie Underwood, among many others.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.