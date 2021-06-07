Photo of the Day: June 7, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Graduates Celebrate at Brentwood Academy
photo from Brentwood Academy

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

Today’s photo is from Brentwood Academy’s recent graduation.

Brentwood Academy celebrated the graduation of 115 students during commencement exercises at Carlton Flatt Field on the Brentwood Academy campus on May 30.

The diplomas were presented by Headmaster Curt Masters and Board of Trustees Chair Michael Drescher, with peer-selected class member Mary Grace Smith and faculty member and Dean of Admission and Community Engagement Jason Mathews delivering commencement addresses.

Deziree Harmon, who will attend New York University’s campus in Shanghai, China in the fall, received the Nancy Brasher Salutatorian Award while Jackson Peden, who is headed to the University of North Carolina, was named this year’s Paul Compton Valedictorian. These two top scholar awards were newly named in honor of the service and dedication of long-time middle and upper school directors Paul Compton and Nancy Brasher, who recently retired after multiple decades of service each to Brentwood Academy.

The graduates will matriculate to more than 50 different colleges and universities throughout the U.S., Washington, D.C., and Shanghai, China. The students were awarded more than 9.4 million dollars in academic, leadership, and athletic scholarships, not including the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship, and 23 student-athletes will go on to pursue athletics at the collegiate level.

Brentwood Academy is a co-educational, independent, college preparatory school dedicated to nurturing and challenging each whole person—body, mind, and spirit—to the glory of God.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here