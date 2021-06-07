Photo of the Day: June 7, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

Today’s photo is from Brentwood Academy’s recent graduation.

Brentwood Academy celebrated the graduation of 115 students during commencement exercises at Carlton Flatt Field on the Brentwood Academy campus on May 30.

The diplomas were presented by Headmaster Curt Masters and Board of Trustees Chair Michael Drescher, with peer-selected class member Mary Grace Smith and faculty member and Dean of Admission and Community Engagement Jason Mathews delivering commencement addresses.

Deziree Harmon, who will attend New York University’s campus in Shanghai, China in the fall, received the Nancy Brasher Salutatorian Award while Jackson Peden, who is headed to the University of North Carolina, was named this year’s Paul Compton Valedictorian. These two top scholar awards were newly named in honor of the service and dedication of long-time middle and upper school directors Paul Compton and Nancy Brasher, who recently retired after multiple decades of service each to Brentwood Academy.

The graduates will matriculate to more than 50 different colleges and universities throughout the U.S., Washington, D.C., and Shanghai, China. The students were awarded more than 9.4 million dollars in academic, leadership, and athletic scholarships, not including the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship, and 23 student-athletes will go on to pursue athletics at the collegiate level.

Brentwood Academy is a co-educational, independent, college preparatory school dedicated to nurturing and challenging each whole person—body, mind, and spirit—to the glory of God.

