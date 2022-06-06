Photo of the Day: June 6, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: LOCASH brought a double dose of good vibrations to the Grand Ole Opry (5/27) with the summer anthem and current single, “Beach Boys,” featuring Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys. The sold-out appearance welcomed The Beach Boys’ long-awaited debut on the legendary stage and will be featured in a later airing of Opry Live.

