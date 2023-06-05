Photo of the Day: June 5, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jeni’s is offering free ice cream on Monday, June 5th.

Jeni’s Splendid Rewards members get free scoops (up to a signature) at Hello Summer. To become a member, download the Jeni’s app and sign up.

Doors open at 7 p.m. sharp on Monday, 6/5. There will be summer swag bags for the first 25 people in line at every shop — plus, partygoers will get sneak peeks of upcoming drops. It’s our way of saying thank you for being a Rewards member.

For a list of local locations, click here.

