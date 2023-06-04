Photo of the Day: June 4, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The show that made country music famous saluted the U.S. Military with a red carpet parade and a special Tuesday Night Opry Salute The Troops performance. The red carpet was led by a drumline and special guests including Richard Casper, a United States Marine Veteran, Purple Heart recipient, artist, and CreatiVets co-founder/Executive Director and Retired Army General Keith Huber who served 38 years as an Infantryman and Green Beret with tours in Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Haiti, Honduras, Kosovo and Afghanistan. Huber is a senior advisor for the veterans and leadership initiatives at MTSU and tonight was a guest announcer representing The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at MTSU.

