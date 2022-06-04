Photo of the Day: June 4, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: NIKE opened at Fifth and Broadway at 5046 Place, Nashville. Nike commissioned singer, songwriter, record producer, and graphic designer, Chaz Bear, known professionally as Toro y Moi to design a colorful mural on the exterior of the new Nike by Downtown Nashville store. Chaz participated in Nike’s Artist in Residency (A.I.R.) Program in 2020 and his artwork will grace the Live stores across the United States this year.

