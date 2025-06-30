Photo of the Day: June 30, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: North Italia is launching its annual Summer Sips campaign, ‘The Greatest Sips,” and debuting a limited-edition drink menu with 16 beverages, all inspired by the songs we’re playing on repeat this summer. The campaign will run from July 2 through Labor Day (September 1), turning up the volume and adding nostalgia to the menu all summer long.

The campaign includes 13 new, regionally exclusive drinks created by North Italia bartenders across the country, plus three national cocktails ($15) and one zero-proof beverage ($11) available nationwide. During happy hour on Mondays through Fridays from 3:00PM to 6:00PM, the cocktails are priced at $12 each and $8 for the mocktail.

This campaign offers a unique look at how mixologists across different regions interpret the season’s vibe and local palate through inventive, music-inspired drinks that can only be found in their local North Italia. Curious to find out what song your local

bartender queued up? Descriptions of each cocktail and more info can be found below and at northitalia.com/summer-sips/.

