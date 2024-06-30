Photo of the Day: June 30, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Porchlight Music announced the signing of rising songwriter/artist and musician, Sam Banks to their award-winning roster.

Banks’ love of country music began early when his dad was chauffeuring him to gigs across the Midwest. Heavily influenced by the songwriting of multi-award-winning hit songwriters, Dean Dillon and Tony Lane, the artistry and delivery of the legendary Merle Haggard, and multi-award-winning musician, Brent Mason’s infamous chicken pickin’ guitar licks, Banks’ easy listening voice and heartfelt songwriting keep listeners hangin’ on to every word.

