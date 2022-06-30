Photo of the Day: June 30, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Impact100 Nashville, an organization that empowers women to make transformative changes in their community, hosted The Big Reveal on June 8th at Barge Design Solutions to announce they will donate $245,000 to local nonprofits in 2022. Each member contributes $1,000 annually and has one vote to select deserving nonprofits in the community to be awarded a grant.

Members and guests heard from Lauren Dougall, CEO, Retrieving Independence, that received a $21,500 grant in 2016 to purchase a bus to transport service dogs to and from the Turney Center Industrial Complex where the service dogs are trained.

