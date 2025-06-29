Photo of the Day: June 29, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Multi-PLATINUM, ACM and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Riley Green was awarded Pandora’s Billionaire plaque, commemorating more than one billion streams on the platform. The Pandora team presented Green the honor at the Franklin, TN stop of his headlining Damn Country Music Tour last night (6/19).

Topping the Country charts this week, Green is celebrating his fifth No.1 single, “Worst Way,” recently certified Double Platinum by the RIAA. He is currently hitting major markets across the U.S. on the Damn Country Music Tour with upcoming stops in New York, Chicago, Boston and more, and will hit the road internationally with U.K. dates set for September.

