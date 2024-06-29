Photo of the Day: June 29, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country For A Cause pulled out all the stops during their CMA Fest 2024 concert at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley and raised $70,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and celebrated the 10th Anniversary with a four-hour show like no other!

Hosted by country legend T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, along with Devon O’Day, an eclectic group of stellar performers, including Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Moe Bandy, John Berry, Chad Brock, T. Graham Brown, Chapel Hart, Lacy J. Dalton, Mike Farris, Crystal Gayle, Terri Gibbs, Lee Greenwood, The Kody Norris Show, Makenzie Phipps, Stephanie Quayle, Sister Sadie, Leona Williams, along with surprise appearances by Ian Flanigan, Tim Atwood and Rhonda Vincent all donated their time and talents to raise money to help children in their health care journey.

