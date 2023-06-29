Photo of the Day: June 29, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Skanska USA, one of the world’s leading construction firms, announces it has graduated eight trade partner firms from its Construction Management Building Blocks™ (CMBB) Training Program class in the greater Nashville area. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Diversity Business Enterprise (Go-DBE), the graduation took place on Thursday, June 15th at the Tennessee Tower, followed by a tour of War Memorial in downtown Nashville.

Skanska’s CMBB program celebrates diversity, enriches partnerships and strengthens communities by introducing and familiarizing minority and women-owned companies with various business management tools necessary for becoming stronger enterprises. The objective of CMBB is to provide training in the fundamental areas of construction business management, as well as to provide opportunities to network with other contractors, develop and sustain relationships with key personnel from Skanska and other relevant business organizations.

To graduate, CMBB participants attended weekly education sessions led by Skanska leadership for a duration of nine weeks. The 2023 graduates collectively employ over 60 people and include:

Clifton Collett of The Cleaning Ladies;

Ebonee Lumpkin of Lump Dump Trucking;

Francina Bryson of 5StarAmenity LLC;

JuJuan Austin of A&J’s Home Improvements LLC;

Xaviar Daniels of OmniPresent LLC;

Brian Frierson and Cornick Whiteside of Beyond Cleaning and Service LLC;

Kendrick Gibson of Gibson’s Janitorial Services LLC; and

Latha Ponnappa of Customized Landscaping & Specialty Consulting.

