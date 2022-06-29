Photo of the Day: June 29, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood celebrates her 10th consecutive career Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres with her new album Denim & Rhinestones, released June 10.

All 10 of Underwood’s albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) have debuted in the Top 10, beginning with her first album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. Denim & Rhinestones, the top-selling country album in the U.S., is also the #1 country album in Australia, Canada, and UK.

