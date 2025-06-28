Photo of the Day: June 28, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: MCA staff gathered to mark the beginning of a new chapter at the iconic label. Following the rebranding to MCA (Music Corporation of America), the team convened for a series of meetings that highlighted their shared vision for the label’s future. After these meetings, the team came together for intimate performances, previews of new music and an exciting look at the future of MCA from artists such as Jordan Davis, Carter Faith, Josh Ross, Tucker Wetmore, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.

This next phase at MCA is grounded in the company’s commitment to reimagining what a label can be. Under the visionary leadership of Mike Harris, President and CEO, and Dave Cobb, Chief Creative Officer, MCA is leading a transformation in the music industry by putting artists at the forefront and creating a collaborative, community-driven ecosystem designed to foster creative freedom and purpose-driven success.

“At MCA, we’re no longer just about signing talent; we’re about creating a space where our artists and their teams can thrive, with the creative autonomy they deserve, and the support they need to make meaningful, long-lasting impacts on their careers,” said Mike Harris.

With a focus on empowering artists, collaborative innovation, and building community, MCA is evolving into a purpose-driven label that seamlessly blends its rich legacy with innovative, forward-thinking strategies. MCA’s commitment to artistic excellence is reflected in its roster and the exciting opportunities it creates for both established and emerging talent.

In addition to Mike Harris and Dave Cobb, the rebranding marks the addition of industry veteran Katie McCartney as Executive Vice President/General Manager. The company also recently announced the promotion of Rob Femia to Chief Operating Officer. Rob’s expanded role adds to his responsibilities as Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs, overseeing day-to-day operations for the label group, ensuring operational efficiency, and aligning with MCA’s strategic goals.

