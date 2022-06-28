Photo of the Day: June 28, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The McLemore House in downtown Franklin is now open for tours from Thursday thru Saturday 10 am – 2 pm.

Originally owned by former enslaved person Harvey McLemore, it stands today as a living testament to the determination and resilience of Williamson County’s freed citizens following the Civil War and into the 20th century.

Visit The McLemore House at 446 11th Avenue North, Franklin.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.