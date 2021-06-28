Photo of the Day: June 28, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Juneteenth celebration in downtown Franklin. Juneteenth is on June 19th and celebrates the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. Earlier in June, President Biden signed a bill to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

The event was hosted by Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition. Attendees enjoyed live music, games, train rides, and were able to shop from local food vendors and more. A marker for Fort Granger was also unveiled at Pinkerton Park.

See more pictures here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.