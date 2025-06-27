Photo of the Day: June 27, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country For A Cause pulled out all the stops during their CMA Fest 2025 concert at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley and raised $90,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and celebrated the 11th Anniversary with a four-hour show like no other!

Hosted by country legend T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, along with Devon O’Day, an eclectic group of stellar performers, including hosts T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang, along with special guests The Oak Ridge Boys, Moe Bandy, Mandy Barnett, John Berry, T. Graham Brown, Tim Atwood, Trey Calloway, Lacy J. Dalton, Billie Jo Jones, Jimmy Fortune, The Malpass Brothers, The Kody Norris Show, Mark Wills, Michelle Wright, and Billy Yates, along with surprise appearances by Grayson Russell, Ruby Leigh, and John Schneider all donated their time and talents to raise money to help children in their health care journey. The event was sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms Chicken and the group of dynamic entertainers performed to a sold-out house for the sixth consecutive year.

“The entire team at Country for A Cause remains a dedicated supporter of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. “We are so grateful for their incredible gifts of time, talent and music industry connections to raise necessary funds to support our mission. It is community support like this that make possible everything we do to care for our young patients and their families. This dedication helps to advance our mission of compassionate care, game-changing research and innovative clinical training.”

