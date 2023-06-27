Photo of the Day: June 27, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails at The Harpeth Hotel has released a new cocktail menu, including three zero-proof mocktails. Guests can enjoy these delicious drinks all summer long, along with live music in the restaurant lounge on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.
- The Songwriter: Honeysuckle Vodka, St. Germain, Tonic Syrup, Lime, Lavender Honey, Club Soda
- Spiritual Healer: Prarie Organic Cucumber Vodka, St. Germain, Lemon, Powdered Sugar
- The Monastary: Monk’s Road Barrel Finished Gin, Blood Of My Enemies Mead, Lemon, Honey, Peach, Plum
- Mi Manchi: Fresh Raspberries, Pineapple, Orgeat, Lemon *Contains Almonds, Non-Alcoholic
- Amalfi Apertif: Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso, Tonic Syrup, Elderflower Tonic, Sparkling Water, Orange *Non-Alcoholic
***
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.