Photo of the Day: June 27, 2021

Today’s photo is of Smith Park located at 1825 Wilson Pike, Brentwood.

In December 2010, the City of Brentwood acquired 320 acres of the historic Ravenswood Farm property on Wilson Pike from the family of the late Marcella and Reese Smith for development as a park. Another 80 acres was acquired in late 2013 as an option from the 2010 purchase. The park, known as the Marcella Vivrette Smith Park, officially opened to the public on November 8, 2014.

