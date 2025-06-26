Photo of the Day: June 26, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum featured acclaimed fiddler Rob Hajacos for its in-depth interview series Nashville Cats. The interview was moderated by museum writer-editor Jon Freeman and illustrated with rare photos, film and recordings.

Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine,” Country Music Hall of Fame members Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” and Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” are just a few of the hits to feature Hajacos. His melodic lines introduced Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait to the world on Strait’s 1981 debut single, “Unwound,” and he contributed fiddle parts to Taylor Swift’s early hits, such as “Love Story.”

Hajacos, a Virginia native, received his first fiddle from his parents at the age of four — his father, Nick Hajacos, also played the instrument. At age 19, while playing gigs in his home state, Hajacos crossed paths with Country Music Hall of Fame member Little Jimmy Dickens, who recruited Hajacos for his Nashville-based band. After several years of touring with Dickens, Country Music Hall of Fame member Mel Tillis and others, Hajacos established himself as one of Nashville’s top session musicians, with his expressive style informed by rock guitar. He is a member of the G-Men, a tight-knit group of musicians who have played on all of Garth Brooks’ studio albums. Hajacos is a member of the Musicians Hall of Fame and the National Fiddler Hall of Fame.

The program was filmed and will premiere at a later date as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series, available to stream on the museum’s website.

