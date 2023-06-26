Photo of the Day: June 26, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Brave Maggie Design

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Brave Maggie Designs received two first-place awards at the prestigious 2023 VISION Design & Workroom Competition Awards Gala at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. The VISION Design & Workroom Competition recognizes the industry’s best designs and fabrications in various categories.

Jennifer Holaday owns Brave Maggie Designs, a custom window treatment, and soft furnishings boutique. Her Grandmother taught her to sew at a young age (The Brave Maggie). She has over 15 years of professional window treatment construction experience.

Learn more at BraveMaggieDesigns.com.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

Donna Vissman
