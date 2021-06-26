Photo of the Day: June 26, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin, which will open this summer.

The new Trader Joe’s will open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center. This is the first Williamson County location for Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s has two Nashville locations: 3909 Hillsboro Pike in Green Hils and 90 White Bridge Pike in the Lion’s Head Village shopping center in West Nashville.

