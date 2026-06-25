Photo of the Day: June 25, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Following the successful launch of the first half of its Summer Collection, Jeni’s is keeping the season going with Drop #2, arriving July 2 at scoop shops across Nashville. Inspired by everything we love about summer—campfire desserts, picnic-table favorites, ripe fruit, and a touch of unexpected heat—the limited-time collection captures the season at its best: big, messy, nostalgic, and full of surprise. Together, the six flavors are made for backyard gatherings, holiday weekends, and spontaneous summer scoop stops.

Drop #2 (available 7/2):

Campfire S’mores – Marshmallow & toasted sugar ice cream with gooey chocolate and graham cracker cookies.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie – Pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce in cream cheese ice cream.

Hibiscus Chilli Punch Sorbet – Refreshing, bright, and edgy. A juicy hibiscus sorbet with a pleasant bite from jalapeno and black pepper.

Jeni’s is celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 19, with a free pour of your choice of sauce—either Jeni’s signature Fudge Sauce or brand-new Caramel Sauce—with any scoop shop order.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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