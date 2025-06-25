Photo of the Day: June 25, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:BMG announced the signing of singer-songwriter Sydney Quiseng to its global publishing roster. Known for her work as a member of the multi-platinum band Echosmith, Quiseng is now carving her own path in the music industry and gaining recognition for her emotionally resonant songwriting and genre-blending sound.

Quiseng first captured the hearts of fans with hits like “Cool Kids” and “Bright” as part of Echosmith. Now, as she embarks on her solo career, she is poised to make waves in Nashville with her latest singles “I Need Findin’” and “Leftover Coffee.”

