Photo of the Day: June 25, 2022

Photo of the day: Lighthouse Immersive hosted celebrities and Nashville executives at Immersive Van Gogh for “A Starry Night”. The event simultaneously served as a partnership announcement with CreatiVets in Nashville. Throughout the month of a July, a portion of sales will be directed to this veterans outreach organization.

Extended through September 5 in Music City, ticket prices for Immersive Van Gogh start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed and flexible ticket options available, in addition to VIP and date night experiences. For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit www.nashvillevangogh.com .

