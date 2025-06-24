Photo of the Day: June 24, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a film screening of the 1996 PBS documentary “Building the Wrecking Ball.” In 1995, Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris released her groundbreaking album Wrecking Ball, which was produced by Daniel Lanois, recorded and mixed by Malcolm Burn and which won the 1996 Grammy award for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Following the screening, Museum Writer-Editor Dave Paulson led a discussion with Harris, Lanois and Burn to discuss the making of the album.

The program was presented in celebration of the album’s induction into the Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame on May 16, 2025. The Grammy Hall of Fame was established by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees in 1973 to honor recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old.

