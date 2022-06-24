Photo of the Day: June 24, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Williamson Medical Center’s (WMC), longstanding neighbor and community partner, Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group has signed on as the Williamson Medical Center Foundation’s first capital campaign corporate donor. The announcement was revealed during the WMC groundbreaking and celebration by Caroline Bryan and Vicki McNamara who serve as co-chairs for the foundation’s “More for You. Close to Home.” capital campaign which will help fund the largest renovation project in the hospital’s history.

