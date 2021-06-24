Photo of the Day: June 24, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
new franklin shake shack
photo by Donna Vissman

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the new Shake Shack in Franklin that will officially open on Monday, June 28 at 11am. The new Shake Shack is located at the McEwen Northside development at 5027 Aspen Grove Drive.

The Shack will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 AM to 9 PM and Friday – Saturday from 11 AM to 10 PM and offer guests both indoor and outdoor seating on its expansive, covered patio.

The Shack’s exterior boasts a custom mural inspired by Music City and Shake Shack iconography, designed by M.A.C. Artist Collective, and painted by local Eastside Murals. In an exciting addition, the Franklin Shack will feature a walk-up window as part of Shake Shack’s new “Shack Track” digital pre-ordering and fulfillment experience – the perfect grab-and-go option for guests looking to enjoy their Shack al fresco in McEwen Northside’s 10 acres of beautifully designed green spaces. Guests can order ahead for pickup or delivery via the Shack App.

Learn more about the grand opening here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photos of the Day

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here