Photo of the Day: June 24, 2021

Today’s photo is of the new Shake Shack in Franklin that will officially open on Monday, June 28 at 11am. The new Shake Shack is located at the McEwen Northside development at 5027 Aspen Grove Drive.

The Shack will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 AM to 9 PM and Friday – Saturday from 11 AM to 10 PM and offer guests both indoor and outdoor seating on its expansive, covered patio.

The Shack’s exterior boasts a custom mural inspired by Music City and Shake Shack iconography, designed by M.A.C. Artist Collective, and painted by local Eastside Murals. In an exciting addition, the Franklin Shack will feature a walk-up window as part of Shake Shack’s new “Shack Track” digital pre-ordering and fulfillment experience – the perfect grab-and-go option for guests looking to enjoy their Shack al fresco in McEwen Northside’s 10 acres of beautifully designed green spaces. Guests can order ahead for pickup or delivery via the Shack App.

