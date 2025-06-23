Photo of the Day: June 23, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Looking for something new to explore, Game Galaxy Arcade in Smyrna offers over 150 pinball machines for use. There are also a number of arcade games available to play. Find Game Galaxy at 3 S Lowry Street, Smyrna. The cost to play is $20 per person. Find more information here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.