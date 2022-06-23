Photo of the Day: June 23, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Brooks & Dunn brought their wildly-successful REBOOT 2022 TOUR to a sold-out show at Nashville, TN’s Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night (6/18). Marking the first time the duo has played the arena since the final show of their “The Last Rodeo Tour” in 2010. Fans were also surprised when Brooks & Dunn spontaneously invited Miranda Lambert to the stage from the audience, where she joined the duo for “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” and “Neon Moon” to the crowd’s delight.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.