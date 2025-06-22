Photo of the Day: June 22, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Centennial Park Conservancy will donate proceeds from this year’s Nashville Earth Day festival to underwrite environmental projects in public spaces across Nashville. Project areas are primarily focused on bees, trees, water, pollinator gardens, sustainability, and education. Applications must be received by July 31, 2025, and can be submitted at www.nashvilleearthday.org/ environmental-projects.

Since 2020, when Centennial Park Conservancy began managing Nashville’s Earth Day, the organization has donated $160,000 to support environmental initiatives across the city. These efforts have supported:

The planting of over 325 trees in Boyd, Dudley, Frederick Douglass, Green Hills, Hadley, Hartman, Mill Ridge, and Shelby Parks, as well as at Carter Lawrence Elementary School;

The care of 300,000 bees in Centennial Park and 9,000 additional bees in Shelby and Mill Ridge Parks;

The creation of 20 pollinator and community gardens around the city;

The cleanup of 16 waterways in neighborhoods including Bordeaux, Donelson, Shelby, Joelton, Madison, Midtown, Southeast Nashville, and West Nashville;

The distribution of 2,450 trees to the public in partnership with the Nashville Tree Foundation and Amazon;

The removal of invasive plant species from local parks;

Environmental education programs to thousands of adults and children in both parks and classrooms across the city.

“The Nashville Earth Day celebration continues to be a powerful reflection of our community’s commitment to sustainability,” said Centennial Park Conservancy’s Vice President of Programming Justin Branam. “The continued support of the community, our generous sponsors, and dedicated vendors make this event possible. It’s because of their continued support we are able to reinvest into local environmental causes that help support a greener future in our city.”

