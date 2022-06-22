Photo of the Day: June 22, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Steven Curtis Chapman was honored for his prolific musical career as a BMI Icon Award recipient at the 2022 BMI Christian Awards. This is the first Christian BMI Icon Award honoree as Chapman joins the elite list of songwriters including Barry Manilow, Brian Wilson, Carole King, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard, Sting, and others who have left an influence on generations of music makers and the music industry.

