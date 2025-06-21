Photo of the Day: June 21, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The country music community came together in a moving, star-studded tribute to honor the legacy of legendary guitarist and longtime Grand Ole Opry band member Jimmy Capps, unveiling a permanent memorial at Spring Hill Cemetery on the fifth anniversary of his passing.

The public ceremony, held under sunny skies at the historic Nashville cemetery, drew a crowd of friends, family, fans, and fellow musicians—all united in their love for the man affectionately known as “The Man in Back.” Capps, a beloved fixture of the Grand Ole Opry band for six decades and a defining figure of the Nashville Sound, was remembered not only for his iconic guitar work on hits by George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Alan Jackson and countless others, but for his kindness, humility, and lifelong dedication to music.

The event featured heartfelt remarks and memorable musical tributes. Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy performed, while Opry star Mark Willsdelivered touching words. Family harmony group Rockland Road, led by Jamie Allen (daughter of Oak Ridge Boy Duane Allen), sang beautifully before being joined in a spontaneous and joyful performance of “Elvira” by attendees.

