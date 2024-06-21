Photo of the Day: June 21, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: TobyMac was surprised by Pandora and his record label, Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG), with numerous career accolades.

TobyMac was awarded with a Billionaires Plaque, commemorating his music having been streamed over 1 billion times on the platform. The plaque was presented on June 11 by SiriusXM Pandora’s Al Skop, Senior Director, Music Programming. Pandora has also celebrated artists from multiple genres over the years for reaching the milestone on its platform including Drake, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Metallica, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and fellow Christian acts like Chris Tomlin, Hillsong United, MercyMe, Skillet and more.

“I am just so grateful,” said TobyMac. “I look out at all of you and see a team – some people I’ve worked with for decades, some for months, but a team that has championed my songs and helped me spread how deep and wide God’s never-ending love is, and for that I am so thankful. I love experiencing God breathing life into a song, allowing people to make that song their own and experience God’s faithfulness in their own lives – it’s why I will keep doing it ’til someone tells me I can’t anymore.”

