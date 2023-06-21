Photo of the Day: June 21, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Friday, June 9th to kick off CMA Fest, Lainey Wilson and Tractor Supply co-hosted “Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Barn Dance presented by Tractor Supply.” The invite-only event for Lainey’s fan club, Fast Lainers, took place at the Bell Tower in downtown Nashville and featured performances by Lainey and Tractor Supply’s five recipients of the “Emerging Artists Program” curated by Lainey and in partnership with Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Kat & Alex, along with Opry Entertainment Group. Lainey invited all five artists on stage for the final chorus of “Heart Like A Truck.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.