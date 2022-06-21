Photo of the Day: June 21, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nearly 15 years after first visiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® where he was immediately inspired to pledge his support, three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker continues to give back, surpassing the $3 million mark in his fundraising efforts with this year’s 13th annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert on Monday night, June 6, which was followed by his corresponding golf tournament and silent auction on Tuesday, June 7. This year’s event alone raised an all-time high of $516,000, bringing together a sold-out audience at the historic Ryman Auditorium with at-home fans watching via live stream.

