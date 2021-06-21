Photo of the Day: June 21, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Perry's Steakhouse
photo by Donna Vissman

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. Perry’s Steakhouse opened at the end of February at McEwen Northside, 5028 Aspen Grove Drive in Franklin.

In addition to Perry’s menu of butcher-fresh USDA Aged Prime Beef, signature tableside carvings, and flamed desserts, the restaurant also offers an elegant interior design.

The freestanding 11,000+ square-foot space was designed in partnership with the renowned restaurant architect Aria Group Architects, Inc. It will provide a view of every angle of the main dining room including a glance at chef creations in the kitchen and glimpses of Perry’s Bar 79 through the towering wine wall. From the vibrant color palette to its exquisite use of glass, lighting and other textures, every detail in the restaurant was deliberately selected to create an inviting environment that the local community will appreciate, whether they’re enjoying an intimate dinner, a business meeting or an elegant celebration.

