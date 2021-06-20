Photo of the Day: June 20, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the recently reopened Elliston Place Soda Shop in Nashville.

In late 2019, the soda shop was purchased and closed its original location at 2111 Elliston Place with plans to reopen in a new spot. After 18 months of renovations, the 82-year-old soda shop reopened in mid-May in a building next door to the old location.

The iconic Nashville restaurant offers burgers, shakes, classic breakfast items, meat n three options and more. Learn more here.

Elliston Place Soda Shop is located at 2105 Elliston Place, Nashville. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 6:30 am – 8:30 pm, Saturday, 8 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 8 am – 3 pm.

