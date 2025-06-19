Photo of the Day: June 19, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (140 Third Ave. N. at Commerce St.) is turning up the refreshment factor this summer with a bold lineup of inventive, flavor-packed beverages—perfect for cooling down in the heart of downtown.

The Chattahoochee Frozen Whiskey Peach Black Tea—a fan-favorite specialty cocktail crafted with Silverbelly Whiskey, the premium spirit distilled exclusively for and hand-selected by Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson—makes its much-anticipated seasonal return after earning rave reviews from patrons during its debut last June.

Black Tap’s beverage program also features an array of classic milkshakes, playful twists on classic cocktails, wines by the glass, spritzes, and a solid selection of local brews including a rotating seasonal selection on tap, which provide the perfect complement to their already legendary burgers. See a list of current featured milkshakes below.

THE NEW YORKER | 19.5

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

vanilla frosted rim with crushed graham crackers, topped with a slice of strawberry cheesecake, whipped cream & a strawberry

THE CAKESHAKE® | 18.5

CAKE BATTER SHAKE

vanilla frosted rim with rainbow sprinkles topped with a funfetti cake slice, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles & a cherry

COOKIES ’N CREAM SUPREME | 17

OREO SHAKE

vanilla frosted rim with crushed oreos topped with a ‘cookies ’n cream’ sandwich, crumbled oreo, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle

BROOKLYN BLACKOUT | 16

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

chocolate frosted rim with mini chocolate chips topped with brownies, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.