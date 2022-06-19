Photo of the Day: June 19, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Bank of America recognized four Nashville area high school juniors and seniors who were selected as Student Leaders ® (#BofAStudentLeaders). One student was Ravenwood High School’s Varun Bussa.

Varun Bussa is dedicated to helping younger students succeed in STEM. He volunteers each weekend to teach a group of 20 students about STEM concepts at the Robotix Institute. Under his guidance, the middle school robotics team he coaches advanced to a world championship competition. He also founded the Coding Community Club at his school and serves on the Brentwood Library Teen Advisory Board, the Indian Association of Nashville Youth Committee, and the American Association of Physicians of Indian origin.

