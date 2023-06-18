Photo of the Day: June 18, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Primrose School of East Franklin and Primrose School of Cool Springs held silent auctions and carnivals to raise money and donated a total of $8,400 to benefit the Davis House Child Advocacy Center and the Primrose Schools Children’s Foundation.

At the silent auctions, parents bid on items including art baskets and various donated items. At the carnival, students participated in games and face painting and a petting zoo where all ticket sales benefited the three charities.

